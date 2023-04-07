WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Director Sells C$45,396.00 in Stock

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Craig Liston sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total value of C$45,396.00.

TSE:WELL opened at C$4.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. WELL Health Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.56 and a 52-week high of C$5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. CIBC raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.29.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

