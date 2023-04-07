Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $525.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $487.47.
Intuit Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of INTU stock opened at $446.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $418.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.22. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $498.45.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 99,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,425,000 after buying an additional 24,752 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Intuit by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
