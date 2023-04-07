Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.44% from the stock’s current price.

WAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

WAL traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.78. 7,654,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,442,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

