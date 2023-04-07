Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE WAL traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.78. 7,654,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,442,628. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 808,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after purchasing an additional 402,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

