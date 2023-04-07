Western Alliance Bancorporation to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WAL. Stephens upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

NYSE:WAL opened at $30.78 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.