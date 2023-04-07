Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.27

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $4.83. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 146,381 shares trading hands.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

