Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.27

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $4.83. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 146,381 shares trading hands.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
