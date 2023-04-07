William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EHC. Barclays boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

EHC stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,746,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,060,000 after acquiring an additional 55,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after acquiring an additional 111,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,423,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,575,000 after acquiring an additional 104,492 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,722,000 after buying an additional 73,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

