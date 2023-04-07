Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.7 %

WSM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.96. 879,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,527. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.