Winch Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,695,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 245,849 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 130,636 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,974,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after buying an additional 175,762 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 70.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4,283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,227,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 2,176,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.64 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

