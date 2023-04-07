WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.15

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.15 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 27.73 ($0.34). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 27.86 ($0.35), with a volume of 142,948 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £18.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.14.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $7,294,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,689,000 after buying an additional 209,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,752,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,832,000 after purchasing an additional 208,937 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,726,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,090,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 550.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 169,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Stories

