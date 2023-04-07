Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.60

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.60 and last traded at $129.90, with a volume of 6748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTKWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($136.96) to €129.00 ($140.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($122.83) to €108.00 ($117.39) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

