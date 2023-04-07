Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.64

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.64 and traded as low as $22.70. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 537,460 shares traded.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64.

Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOPEY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,165,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,436,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,668,000.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

