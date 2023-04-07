Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,140.61

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,140.61 ($39.00) and traded as low as GBX 3,055.20 ($37.94). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,120 ($38.75), with a volume of 158,488 shares.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,140.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,219.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Worldwide Healthcare Trust

In other Worldwide Healthcare Trust news, insider Bandhana Rawal acquired 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,137 ($38.96) per share, with a total value of £24,970.52 ($31,011.57). In other news, insider Jo Parfrey bought 2,000 shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,120 ($38.75) per share, with a total value of £62,400 ($77,496.27). Also, insider Bandhana Rawal bought 796 shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,137 ($38.96) per share, with a total value of £24,970.52 ($31,011.57). Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

