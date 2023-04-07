WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WSFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $36.94 on Monday. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after buying an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,704,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

