WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.19

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $4.49. WW International shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 2,508,786 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

WW International Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $294.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of WW International by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

