Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.14

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.14 and traded as low as C$1.87. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 274,726 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YGR shares. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.80 to C$3.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cormark reduced their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.