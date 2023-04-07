Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Trading Down 10.8%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 158,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 121,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Yoshiharu Global Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Institutional Trading of Yoshiharu Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yoshiharu Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Yoshiharu Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

