YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $221,838.61

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003593 BTC on major exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $219.69 million and $221,838.61 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YUSD Stablecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00936655 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $235,159.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUSD Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSD Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.