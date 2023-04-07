Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $7.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.59. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,840 shares of company stock worth $15,961,460. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

