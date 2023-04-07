Zacks Research Weighs in on General Mills, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Mills in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.09. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

General Mills Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GIS. Mizuho upped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

NYSE GIS opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.69.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,530. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.