ZClassic Hits Market Capitalization of $589,341.46 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0635 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $589,341.46 and approximately $35.12 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00135082 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00055817 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00037580 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

