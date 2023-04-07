ZEON (ZEON) Trading 31.5% Lower Over Last Week

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 45% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One ZEON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $42.03 million and approximately $10,570.99 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZEON Profile

ZEON launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

