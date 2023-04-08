108,219 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 307,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 60,954 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 213,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 101,913 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 125,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 528,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 103,145 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

