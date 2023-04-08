125,000 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ accounts for 3.4% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESG Planning purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $2,392,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,782,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $69.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

