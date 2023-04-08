19,801 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $750,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 53,568 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

