2,111 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.25. 2,653,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

