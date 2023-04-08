23,786 Shares in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Acquired by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

FAX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 785,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,291. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.38.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.