41,900 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000. Alibaba Group comprises 0.5% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,849,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,171,622. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

