5,569 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Bought by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFIV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFIV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.51. 684,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,248. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $730.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

