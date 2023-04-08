6,214 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

IAU traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,101,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $38.52.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

