Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Sells $71,393.35 in Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) Chairman Neil Desai sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $71,393.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,905,960 shares in the company, valued at $14,199,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Desai sold 7,336 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $53,112.64.

Shares of AADI opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.20. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

