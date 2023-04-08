AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Cuts Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,626 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,269,000 after buying an additional 113,433 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 156,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.38. 895,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,996. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average of $87.02.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.