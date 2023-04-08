AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Lowers Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,345,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 24,254 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.05. 8,461,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,018,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

