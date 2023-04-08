AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Makes New $521,000 Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,092. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

