AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 3.5% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,697,000 after buying an additional 598,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,625,000 after acquiring an additional 162,854 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.26. 8,402,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,907,510. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.