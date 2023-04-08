AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.62-$11.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.62-11.02 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.12.

ABBV opened at $161.55 on Friday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,968,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,898,000 after buying an additional 1,320,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

