Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 376,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Absolute Software by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 856,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 192.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 737,092 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 18.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,642,000 after buying an additional 603,705 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Absolute Software by 10.5% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,822,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after acquiring an additional 457,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Absolute Software by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,714,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 451,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $8.29 on Friday. Absolute Software Co. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Absolute Software news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,506,989 shares in the company, valued at $41,192,277.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,562 shares of company stock valued at $281,541.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

