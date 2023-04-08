accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,035 ($12.85) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

accesso Technology Group Price Performance

LON:ACSO opened at GBX 654 ($8.12) on Tuesday. accesso Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 520 ($6.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 860 ($10.68). The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of £270.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,486.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 758.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 726.90.

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

