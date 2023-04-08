ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) & Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Financial Contrast

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charter Hall Group and ACRES Commercial Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ACRES Commercial Realty $75.17 million 1.08 $10.62 million ($1.01) -9.26

Analyst Ratings

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Charter Hall Group and ACRES Commercial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Hall Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00

ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Hall Group and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A ACRES Commercial Realty 14.13% 5.90% 1.14%

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats Charter Hall Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

