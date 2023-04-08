Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Nomura

Nomura began coverage on shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYYGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Advantest Price Performance

Advantest stock opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. Advantest has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $93.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

See Also

