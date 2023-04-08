Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,092,000 after buying an additional 316,210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after buying an additional 343,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.34.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

