Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Purchases 161 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.