ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.84.

Several research firms recently commented on AGESY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €37.80 ($41.09) to €37.50 ($40.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

AGESY stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

