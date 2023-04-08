Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,019.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,019.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,277 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 887,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,915,000 after acquiring an additional 109,998 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

