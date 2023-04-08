Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.0% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,442,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,411,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after purchasing an additional 199,867 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,093,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $282.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

