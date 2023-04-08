Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €151.00 ($164.13) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($114.13) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Up 1.4 %

AIR opened at €126.18 ($137.15) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €120.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €112.18. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a one year high of €99.97 ($108.66).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.