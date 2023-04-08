Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.41.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

