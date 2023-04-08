Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Trading Down 28.6%

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Rating) traded down 28.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.20. 81,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 19,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Alliance Mining Stock Down 28.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Alliance Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba; and Moose Gold Property located in the Bissett Rice Lake district of Southern Manitoba.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.