Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.54.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.25. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

