Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,752 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,752 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Fortinet makes up about 0.6% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,772,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,891. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Stories

